Pocket rockets put on show

RUNNER UP: Ross Wilks finished second in the TAG class at the Lismore Kart Club on Saturday.

RUNNER UP: Ross Wilks finished second in the TAG class at the Lismore Kart Club on Saturday. Kate O'Neill

LISMORE Kart Club hosted its final round of the pointscore season with a high standard of driving.

The meeting at the weekend started with a minute's silence before racing commenced, to honour the servicemen and woman who died for us.

While numbers were down the driving standard was very good, with great sportsmanship being shown.

The Cadet 9 class saw a field of five with three of them being P-plate (new) drivers and these pocket rockets put on a real show.

There was some girl-power with Elley Smith taking a well-earned first place over Jarvis Walker and P-plater Levi Boyd.

In the Cadet 12 class with a field there was very competitive racing with Jakob Scott taking four wins from four starts with Milo Baff second and Jack Beeton third.

The junior class was made up of two groups (six drivers), being KA3 and KA4 light classes. The KA3 class victory went to Elliott Thompson with four from four, with Jack McNamara second. Both of them drove well.

The KA4 light class had a field of four with Jack Porter winning three out of four races to take first from Ronny Baff and Aleksey Krylov.

The senior KA4 light class once again saw some great racing with five to face the starter and racing was very entertaining as it always is with this group.

In this class the win went to Simone Bisgrove who finished ahead of Ross Wilks and third-placed Dmitri Nommensen.

It is a family sport for the Nommensen family, with a father and his two sons racing together in the same class. This supports karting's statement of it being for the whole family.

The TAG class was the field of the day with 14 drivers over two classes, being light and medium, with some very close racing.

In the light class the win went to Mark Frost who finished ahead of Beau Batchelor and Bisgrove.

In the TAG medium group Justin Beeton had a hard-earned win over Dane Mitchell with Joshua Williams in third.

There were two new drivers, one in the light group and the other in the medium. Both drove well in a field of this size.

The next meeting is on December 2, which is the club's Christmas party, where there will be a presentation for class and overall champion awards.

The new season starts in February.