'Pocket rocket' saves the day in nailbiting semi-final

STORMING HOME: Lismore Storm's lightning-fast point guard Paulo Galea (far right) with Scott Amor (#7) setting a screen to allow the home team a chance of scoring. Jen Hawins

BRINGING in Paulo Galea off the bench in the fourth quarter saw the compact point guard help turn Lismore Storm's fortunes around and win the semi-final against Grafton Vikings by one point in a nail-biting game.

Storm's playing coach Nathan Darby said Galea's finesse helped them win 52-51 with less than one second to go at Lismore Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

It was a bitter loss for the Vikings who hosted Lismore in the semi-final last year, going down 68-63.

"Our big turning point was bringing substitute Galea off the bench, he's a pocket-rocket and he got us through,” Darby said.

"This is the best game Galea has played all season.”

Darby said after a good first quarter the Vikings had Storm on the ropes as they implemented previously unknown strategies which perplexed the home team.

"The first quarter we started really well, we had a lead which was going according to plan, then Grafton played a different defence,” he said.

"In the second and third quarters our offence fell apart. Grafton had done their homework and it took us two quarters to work out what to do.

"They played a game which clogged up the middle of the court to the basket and they did a great job stopping us by setting up lots of steals and touches and using their taller players.”

At one stage in the fourth quarter, Storm were down 12 points, then Darby switched tactics and brought Galea out and the rest is history.

"We got a bit of momentum about four minutes in and we felt like we were back in the game,” Darby said.

"It went backwards and forwards, they'd score, we'd score, then we got a few points and a few steals and took advantage of it.”

With seconds to go, Storm's Zac Knight was fouled and given two free throws.

"He hit the first one, gave us the win with 0.01 seconds on the clock,” Darby said.

"It's a repeat of the 2018 grand final. We play the Byron Bay Bees on November 9.”