Pocket money donations, gumboot-throwing to help farmers

"I HOPE you will get some rain soon and your grass will be fresh and green."

"We all pray for rain, every day and every night."

"I hope you enjoy the food my friends and I brought in for you and your animals."

Those were just some of the messages written by the kind-hearted students at Bexhill Public School, who have been particularly busy in recent weeks raising money and donating items to support farmers and their families in drought-affected areas.

Hampers in each classroom have been filled to overflowing with food items, bathroom and laundry products and pet food.

Sebastian, a Year 4 student, donated $24 of his own money.

As a school assembly last week, the hampers were collected by Anne Thompson for the Food For Farmers - North Coast Drought Appeal for distribution to families in need.

At the Father's Day breakfast, dads had the opportunity to participate in activities such as a gumboot throwing competition, to raise some money for the drought appeal.

They also got few laughs... there were some unconventional throwing techniques on display. The "Fiver for a Farmer" draw was also a hit.

The Student Representative Council also organised a "mufti" day where students could dress like a farmer for a gold coin donation. The SRC organised fun activities such as obstacle course and sack races.

Over the last month, the Bexhill school community has raised $650 to donate to the drought appeal, along with 11 large hampers of groceries.