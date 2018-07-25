'Pocket living' expansion given the green light

A NEW "pocket living” space in Byron Bay has been approved.

The Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel met in Mullumbimby yesterdayto discuss plans for 60 apartments and associated amenities, including a subdivision to create an additional community title lot.

The development will add to the existing Habitat Byron Bay site, which so far includes 34 micro-offices and shared workspaces and other commercial spaces about 4km west of the centre of Byron Bay.

Northern JRPP chairman Garry West said the proposal was "very good”.

Mr West said the panel agreed with Byron Shire Council's view the plan would be beneficial for the town.

He said no one opposed the proposal when they handed down their approval.

"There was no objectors, only representatives of the applicants,” he said.

Byron Shire Council's assessment report had recommended the project be given the green light.

"The development adds to the existing Habitat development and provides positive social, economic and environmental outcomes, particularly through the provision of housing diversity, commercial and retail diversity and increased live/work opportunities,” the council's report said.

The report said the "minor exceedence of building height” was "acceptable in the circumstances”.

"Otherwise, the development complies with all applicable controls and policies,” the council said.

The first stage of Habitat's properties, which included two-bedroom commercial terraces and one-bedroom lofts, has sold out.

A host of approval conditions include a provision for the developer to invest at least $25,000 of public art for the space.