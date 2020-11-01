Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Labor says Scott Morrison needs to take some of the blame for the LNP’s loss in Queensland after he told voters in the state how to “suck eggs”. NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Labor says Scott Morrison needs to take some of the blame for the LNP’s loss in Queensland after he told voters in the state how to “suck eggs”. NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Politics

PM’s move that turned off Qld

by Shae McDonald
1st Nov 2020 11:16 AM

Labor says Scott Morrison needs to take some of the blame for the LNP's loss in Queensland after he told voters in the state how to "suck eggs".

Federal MP Terri Butler said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had stood firm on borders despite intense pressure from those on other side of the fence, including the prime minister, to renege on her position.

"This is a premier who has stood up against that bullying," she told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

Federal Labor MP Terri Butler says Scott Morrison annoyed Queensland voters during the state election campaign. Picture: Jack Tran
Federal Labor MP Terri Butler says Scott Morrison annoyed Queensland voters during the state election campaign. Picture: Jack Tran

Ms Butler holds the inner-city Brisbane seat of Griffith.

She accused Mr Morrison of harming the LNP's campaign in Queensland after he chose to spend several days in the Sunshine State during the campaign.

"He effectively came to Queensland and told Queenslanders how to suck eggs," she said.

"We don't like it when people come up here and tell us how to live our lives."

Ms Butler said federal Labor had taken "a lot of heart" from the party's convincing win in Saturday's state election.

More Stories

editors picks queensland election 2020 scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One mum’s journey to rediscover the meaning of Christmas

        Premium Content One mum’s journey to rediscover the meaning of Christmas

        News WHEN this Northern Rivers mum thought the ‘spirit of Christmas’ was getting lost, she decided to do something about it. .

        Dad’s one wish after footy player’s ‘traumatic’ death

        Premium Content Dad’s one wish after footy player’s ‘traumatic’ death

        News Grant Cook died after collapsing during a rugby league match

        FIVE new tracks from Northern Rivers’ musos you need to hear

        Premium Content FIVE new tracks from Northern Rivers’ musos you need to hear

        News Check out five of the best and newest singles from Northern Rivers musicians this...

        Teachers ‘outraged’ over decision to close schools

        Premium Content Teachers ‘outraged’ over decision to close schools

        News Mega school development was announced for the North Coast this week