Subscribe Digital Edition
PM announces veteran suicides royal commission

by Clare Armstrong
19th Apr 2021 12:59 PM
A royal commission to investigate the shocking rate of veterans' and defence personnel suicides in Australia will be called by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Mr Morrison has previously said he did not oppose a royal commission, but wanted to legislate a permanent commissioner to investigate deaths on a rolling basis first.

Julie-Ann Finney’s son David died after a battle with PTSD. Picture: Mike Burton
However the legislation proposed by the government last year stalled in the Senate after failing to gain support from Labor and members of the crossbench.

Adelaide woman Julie-Ann Finney, who lost her son - navy veteran David - to suicide, has been pushing for a royal commission for two years, backed by The Daily Telegraph's Save Our Heroes campaign.

Last month a motion was passed in both houses of parliament calling for the commission to be established.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said he supported both a royal commission and an ongoing independent commissioner.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as PM to announce veteran suicides royal commission

