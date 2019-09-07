Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation."
Politics

PM thanks those fighting bushfires

by Colin Brinsden
7th Sep 2019 12:35 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has offered his thanks to the fire services and volunteers who are battling bushfires in northern NSW and Queensland.

"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation," Mr Morrison told a NSW Liberal conference in Sydney on Saturday.

"And to all those that are out there volunteering today and supporting those in desperate need and fighting those fires, as always we say thankyou to you."

He said people who have been impacted by the fires will get all the support they expect from the commonwealth and state governments of NSW and Queensland.

Eighteen homes have now been destroyed in Queensland as bushfires continue to blaze across the state.

A firefighter is also critically ill in hospital while four homes and a shooting range are believed destroyed as NSW fire crews battle dozens of uncontained bush and grass fires.

bushfires scott morrison

Top Stories

    Firey still critical after truck destroyed at Tenterfield

    Firey still critical after truck destroyed at Tenterfield

    News EMERGENCY operations continue at Tenterfield, Drake, and Ebor, as NSW Rural Fire Services continue to fight fires around the areas.

    Airbnb on the Northern Rivers: How should it be regulated?

    premium_icon Airbnb on the Northern Rivers: How should it be regulated?

    News Southern Cross University is conducting new research

    Historic Lismore pool to reopen for swimming season

    Historic Lismore pool to reopen for swimming season

    News The Memorial Baths are set to reopen for 2019/20

    Don't be fooled by remote online scammers

    premium_icon Don't be fooled by remote online scammers

    Crime Police warn computer users are be vulnerable to remote access scams