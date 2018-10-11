War of words over state school funding

Mr Morrison said parents wanted value for money and accused Labor of “just splashing money around before the election”.

Mr Morrison said parents wanted value for money and accused Labor of “just splashing money around before the election”.

LABOR'S $14 billion school funding commitment will mean higher taxes, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as he attacked the Opposition's latest major education announcement. But Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said Labor was choosing children over "tax concessions for the wealthy".

Under Labor's plan, state schools would receive an additional $14 billion in funding, including $647 million for Queensland in the first three years.

State Governments would need to sign an agreement committing to increasing their own school funding and improving student outcomes.

Mr Morrison said parents wanted value for money and accused Labor of "just splashing money around before the election".

"What Bill Shorten has committed to is $14 billion of higher taxes," he said.

"Parents want to know - are you getting value for money? Parents want to know how that money is being spent? You're not hearing anything from Labor about how they are going to spend the money."

Mr Shorten said the funds would ensure state schools would not be left behind, after the Federal Government committed an additional $4.6 billion to independent and Catholic schools.

"Labor is not going to see one sector of the education system treated as second-class," he said.

State Labor Education Minister Grace Grace said she looked forward to seeing more detail around the Federal Opposition's proposal.

"All we want is a fair deal for all Queensland students and this means public schools receiving their fair share of funding from the Federal Government," she said.