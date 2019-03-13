Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to “fully funding” the inquiry. Picture: ThinkStock
A royal commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to “fully funding” the inquiry. Picture: ThinkStock
Politics

Govt will fund disability royal commission

by Claire Bickers
13th Mar 2019 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROYAL commission into abuse and neglect in the disability services sector is one step closer today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison committing to "fully funding" the inquiry.

It will be Australia's seventh royal commission in a decade.

Calling the inquiry could be one of Mr Morrison's final acts as Prime Minister before government goes into caretaker mode ahead of the federal election in May.

Draft terms of reference for the inquiry were released today by Social Services Paul Fletcher and are open for public comment until March 28.

Mr Morrison has been under growing pressure to call the inquiry since mid-February, when the Coalition dragged out Question Time for a record-breaking two and a half hours to avoid losing a vote to Labor on the issue in Parliament.

 

He announced today the Commonwealth would be "fully funding" the royal commission after initially asking the states to jointly fund it.

States and territories have all agreed to take part however.

"This Royal Commission into disabilities is focused on people with disabilities," Mr Morrison said today.

"It's focused on how they have been mistreated, abused, not respected, been held back, not been able to realise their opportunities to live full and complete lives."

Labor will be included in the consultation process for terms of reference, along with people with disability, their families and carers, and other stakeholders.

"We are working methodically through the necessary steps so that we can be in a position in coming weeks to seek the Governor General's approval to establish a Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability," Mr Fletcher said.

More Stories

Show More
disability royal commission editors picks government pm scott morrison

Top Stories

    Gun, silencers, knife and 114 pills found in dramatic arrest

    premium_icon Gun, silencers, knife and 114 pills found in dramatic arrest

    Crime A LONG list of prohibited items including a gun, silencers, drugs, and stolen credit cards were seized when a 4WD was searched this morning.

    Wild weather: Records smashed, now 120mm of rain on way

    premium_icon Wild weather: Records smashed, now 120mm of rain on way

    Weather Record breaking temperatures to give way to very wet weather.

    Why the Premier is back on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Why the Premier is back on the Northern Rivers

    News Gladys Berejiklian and deputy premier John Barilaro arrive in town

    Fix horror stretch of road before another death

    premium_icon Fix horror stretch of road before another death

    News Residents are calling for action after fatal crash