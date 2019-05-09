Plumber's punt scores big with whopping Keno win

Donald Evans won $144,000 on Keno at the Raceview Hotel.

A LOCAL plumber is packing up the plunger after a whopping Keno win on Labour Day.

Man-about-town and Ipswich household name, the 68-year-old Donald Evans, from Don Evans Plumbing scored $144,000 having a punt on the Keno at the Raceview Tavern.

Mr Evans cashed his slip on Keno game 675 on Monday 6 May 2019 that scored the ripping prize. The regular Keno player plans to use his prize to go on a holiday and buy a new car with the winnings.

But first things first, he said, was a party for some of his mates.

"I saw the win come up on the screen - that's the most exciting part of it," he said, "I've got a bit of age about me, but I was pretty lively when I saw the win.

"Everyone at the venue erupted when they heard. They were all so happy for me.

"The level of excitement I feel is quite enormous. I couldn't actually imagine I'd ever win that amount of money."

Mr Evans explained he had already begun dreaming about how he is going to use his Keno prize.

"We have a few ideas and dreams, but we will decide properly when the money is in my account," he said.

"I think we will get a new car and we might go on a holiday, possibly to England in the summer.

"I want to party and have a bit of fun with everyone too."

In 2018, Keno crowned 16 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $36.47 million.

Six of these major winners were Queenslanders.

Queenslanders won $25.87 million on average each month playing Keno in pubs and clubs across the state.

Last year in Queensland alone, players bought 34.76 million Keno tickets and won $310.64 million.