Plenty to do this week: ten things to do

Javier Encalada
| 7th Apr 2017 11:48 AM
WINK WINK: The free monthly community fundraiser is held at Billinudgel Hotel.

1. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink: April's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink, raising funds for Kids Caring For Country. Last week's event was postponed due to flooding. KCFC is an after-school program funded by the Murwillumbah Communities for Children, and has been open since 2011 to indigenous children of all ages and their families to connect with cultural activities and support services in a supportive, safe and child-friendly environment. April's music line-up includes the Cunning Stunts Resident DJs Lord Sut and Dale Stephen, plus local the Vinyl Junkie, and global-award recognised DJ and music producer Miles Cleret, of Soundway Records. Miles is a Northern Rivers-based English DJ and music producer as well as the founder of Soundway Records. Nudge Nudge has raised close to $38,000 so far for local charities in 14 events. At The Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm to 9.45pm. Free entry.

2. Hedda Gabler: Lismore Theatre Company presents Hedda Gabler, Henrik Ibsen's classic stage masterpiece. The title role of Hedda is considered one of the greatest dramatic roles in theatre. Many famous actresses have played Hedda - including Glenda Jackson, Diana Rigg, Ingrid Bergman, Cate Blanchett and Judy Davis - and the part has been referred to as "the female Hamlet”. LTC's production, directed by David Addenbrooke, features Sharon Brodie in the title role of Hedda. Supporting Sharon will be Graham Whittingham, Kylie Fuad, Charles Derek, Vilma Giacomini and former Lismore Mayor Jenny Dowell in her theatre debut. At Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah. Performances are at 8pm this Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

3. Bluesfest Busking Competition: The Bluesfest Busking Comp is the unofficial start to Bluesfest, and will be held at the Byron Youth Activity Centre at 10am this Saturday and Sunday. The list of semi-finalists includes Jake Whittaker and the Vinyl Breed, Katie Who, Hunter & Smoke, Bradley Stone, Chrissy and the Love Children, Nick Cunningham, Matt Stillert's Rise of the Rooster, Jack Tully and the Seers, Ally Palmer, Woodshed and Wayward Suns. Also in the semi-finals are Greenwood, Weather Permitting, L'Wren, Maple, Shukura Chapman, When Hawk Met Sparrow, Karrie Hayward, Squeak Lemaire, Labrou Bros and Blue Child Collective. On the Wednesday, April 12 semi-finals, the list includes Tay Oskee, Town, Better Than the Wizards, Night Kite, Erika, Salt and Steel, Brufield, In Motion, Cheeky Chalk, BB Factory, Devils Kiosk and Narla. The final group of semi-finalists includes Salt Tree, Will Anderson, Sean Fitzgerald, Dominique, Steph Ficher-Ivanscy, Tailor Birds, Alister Turril, Matty Rogers and Barely Standing Music. The open semi-finals event, featuring all 42 local and visiting acts, will take over the Beach Hotel on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12, from 4.45pm. For further information search for Buskingoverbyron on Facebook.

4. Roy - A Tribute to Roy Orbison by Damien Leith: Singer Damien Leith has offered free tickets to flood victims of the local region for his show this Saturday at Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Community Centre, from 8pm. The tour commemorates 30 years since Roy Orbison was inducted into the Rock n Roll and Songwriters' Hall of Fame. Leith will be performing songs such as In Dreams, Crying, Running Scared, Oh Pretty Woman, You Got It, and Blue Angel, to name a few.

5. Flood fundraiser in Byron Bay: Byron Bay Flood Raiser will be held at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay this Sunday from 3pm. There will be raffles offering prizes such as Beach Hotel accommodation, bottle shop and kitchen vouchers and more. There will be a Stone & Wood karma keg and $2 from every S&W beer purchased, as well as proceeds from the gold coin door donation will go direct to the local disaster relief fund.

6. Dad Joke: Catch local Mark Swivel's latest show, Dad Joke, before he presents it at the Melbourne Comedy Festival the very next day. The adventures of a distant dad, politics, growing up (or trying to) and the struggle to age gracefully, it's all in there with the "artisan of humour”. At The Courthouse Hotel, 31 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby, this Sunday from 6pm.

7. Art in the Pub: Joey Ruigrok is a designer and director of large-scale and site specific performance works that bring artists and community together. Art in the Pub is organised by Contemporary Art Space and Education, a non-profit organisation initiated and run by professional artists. At The Courthouse Hotel, 31 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby, this Monday, April 10, from 6pm.

8. Kids' Disco: Free kids' disco with DJ Disco Statik. Pre-schoolers start shaking their little booties from 5.30pm, and pre-teens from 6.30pm. Bistro will be open from 5pm. At Club Lennox, 10 Stewartt St, Lennox Head, on Tuesday, April 11, from 6.30pm.

9. Poets: Lismore's Live Poets will have a very special feature at their show on Wednesday, April 12 at the Gollan Hotel. Touring from Melbourne will be four of the city's cutting edge poets fresh from the thriving performance poetry/slam/spoken word scene. Collaborative duo Salome and the Screech Owls, featuring Salome Starfire and Nic Wolf, will be performing alongside Polish/Australian wordsmith Kylie Supski, winner of the 2016 Melbourne Spoken Word Prize, plus the poet formerly known as Stefanie Petrik, ReVerse Butcher. At the Gollan Hotel on Wednesday, April 12, from 8pm.

10. Pop-Up Play Spaces (POPS): POPS ia a series of free, all ages, pop-up play spaces in Byron CBD, with fun and games in the park this Easter School holidays, featuring a mix of old- fashioned lawn games, Victorian parlour games and a sprinkle of Olympics: musical chairs, giant twister, egg and spoon race, extended hopscotch and more games you've never heard of because they're being invented right now. Designed by LAND studio landscape architect Paul Blay and Roundabout Theatre's artistic director Valley Lipcer, the spaces are constructed to be accessible, engaging and inspiring. At Railway Park, Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Thursday, April 13, 11am to 5pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson

Local Partners

