Rain, storms, flash floods: We're about to get hit

How much rain are we going to get? Bureau of Meteorology

THUNDER has been heard in Lismore this afternoon and the sky is darkening, and it looks like there's plenty of rain on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology radar shows a huge band of rain heading south.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Paranci,n posted about the situation on the group's Facebook page this afternoon.

"Well guys, it looks like finally the rain and storms we have been expecting are now well and truly closing in with heavy falls now developing over much of south-east Queensland and is also now crossing the border into north-east NSW," he wrote.

"Over the next several hours we should see rain and storms increase in the area with flash flooding likely.

"Please be patient the rain is coming!"

BoM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Queensland, which is likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Brisbane CBD, Maroochydore, Logan City, Strathpine, Caboolture, Kilcoy and Caloundra.

Falls over 60mm per hour have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast and in western Brisbane suburbs.