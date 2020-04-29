Plenty of opportunity as community college goes online

In this time of strict social distancing and calls to stay home our need for connectedness is at an all time high.

In a bid to continue its sense of community and connectedness, Byron Community college has begun running online classes.

“We strive to continue to provide quality learning experiences during these challenging times, giving all students the opportunity to connect to community through online learning” Byron Community College director Richard Vinycomb said.

“Our priority after the health of our staff, tutors and students was to enable our VET courses to continue with minimal disruption and for students and tutors to stay connected.

“The tutors and students, some of whom had very little online experience, rose to the challenge and the courses continue to run, which really demonstrates our community spirit.”

The college is known for the diversity of its offerings and comprehensive course content.

About 100 general courses are running at the college every term from business, art, handcrafts, languages and sustainability to music and wellbeing courses.

For the general courses the college is offering a range of short classes as an introduction to learning online.

Look out for Yoga At Home, Pilates for Beginners Meditation for Beginners, Guitar Introduction and Pen and Ink Watercolour Magic.

The Term 2 program will begin in May with some new online courses such as Blogging Bootcamp, Bees Wax Wraps, Kokedama, Bellydancing, Parenting Self Care to name a few.

For the older members of the community, the Tech Savvy Seniors courses are designed to support them navigate the online world with courses such as Online Shopping, Connecting With Family and Friends Using Video, Smartphones, iPads, Tablets and more.

Mr Vinycomb said it was important to be able to offer their learning content while helping the community to keep adhering to social distancing rules.

“As our community play their part in staying home, this may be the perfect opportunity to learn something new – whether it’s up skilling, learning a new hobby or skill or simply to connect with others online through the gift of learning,” Mr Vinycomb said.

For the first time in 20 years, the college will not be printing a hard copy brochure and all Term 2 classes will be communicated through the college newsletter, social media and website so please stay updated by signing up via www.byroncollege.org.au