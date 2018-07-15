Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAND: The Windara Workers are, from left, Tom Rogers , Glenda Hanley, Ben Eggins, Michael Hamilton and Maree Donaldson.
BAND: The Windara Workers are, from left, Tom Rogers , Glenda Hanley, Ben Eggins, Michael Hamilton and Maree Donaldson.
Whats On

Plenty of music to enjoy at Jazz and Shiraz

15th Jul 2018 3:01 PM

THE Windara Workers will be performing at this year's Casino Travel Shoppe Jazz & Shiraz.

The band was formed by Glenda Hanley, Ben Eggins, Michael Hamilton and Maree Donaldson, all supported workers from Casino's Windara, and accompanied by supervisor Tom Rogers.

All band members have a love of music which Tom soon identified after starting to work at Windara five years ago.

"I have been encouraging the supported workers to learn songs and perform them at our music events and we have a lot of fun presenting them to an audience," he said.

"Windara is all about providing work and encouraging community participation for the supported workers."

Also featuring at the event will be headline act JB - Fine - Glass, a contemporary Jazz trio covering instrumental and vocal tunes from traditional to more contemporary styles.

Members are JB on lead vocals and guitar, Pietro Fine on keyboards, bass, clarinet and melodica, and Leo Glass on guitar and vocals.

Ticket price includes a free embossed wine glass to be picked up upon entry.

Tickets are available on 6662 380.

Related Items

Show More
casino jazz and shiraz northern rivers entertainment the windara workers whatson windara
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Three-hour rescue operation frees trapped driver

    Three-hour rescue operation frees trapped driver

    News A driver was trapped for almost three hours when his truck crashed down a steep embankment at about 11pm last night.

    Landslips will take two months to repair

    Landslips will take two months to repair

    Council News Slips were caused by heavy rain last year

    The sky's the limit for new Aviation Expo sponsor

    The sky's the limit for new Aviation Expo sponsor

    Whats On Open day coincides with the All About Aviation education day.

    Past built into the walls and lights of museum

    Past built into the walls and lights of museum

    News If only these walls could talk

    Local Partners