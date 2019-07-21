'Plenty of laughs': Popular event returns to town dog trial

AFTER an immensely-successful inaugural event last year, the Rappville Memorial Dog Trial will once again feature the wild excitement of a bullride.

As well as attracting a much higher number of entries for the open bullride, this year will also see the introduction of a barrel race event for local riders under the age of 18 and the comical superhero saddle bronc ride.

Bullride organiser Gavin Creighton said a number of the saddle bronc riders will be dressing up as their favourite superheros.

"We did it in Casino, and it was a sight to see with plenty of laughs,” Mr Creighton said.

As well as the new events, the bullride will also feature the usual rodeo events the poddy and steer ride, a bullock ride, and then open bullride with $2000 and a trophy buckle up for grabs.

Now in its eighth year, the dog trial honours three local men - the late Ian Ensby, late Rex McLennan and late Jack Richards - who all made extensive contributions to the Rappville community and to the sports ground.

Dog trial organiser Geoff McLennan said the event enticed dog handlers from across the region for the open trial and maiden novice events.

He said as well as the polished professionalism of the open dog trial, the event will also feature a more light-hearted "bush dog trial”.

Mr McLennan said this category was "just a few local fellas and their farm dogs having a go at a dog trial”.

"This is just your normal working dog at home who just goes down the paddock and does some work,” he said.

"They don't have the same training and experience as the open trial dogs, so it could be steady or it could be pretty rough, we're not sure.”

The canteen will be operating all weekend with plenty of food and drinks.

Tickets for the bullride are $10 for adults over the age of 16, and families are $25 (family tickets are for two adults and three children).

All children under the age of 16 are to be accompanied by an adult.

Proceeds from the events will go back into maintenance and upkeep of the showground infrastructure.

The Rappville Memorial Dog Trial will be held at the Rappville Sports Ground on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, with the bullride lighting up the area on Saturday night.