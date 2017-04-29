Plenty of funds available for out of school care

SCHOOL'S IN: Sarah Mitchell MLC, Minister for Early Childhood, visited Our Lady Help of Christians School in South Lismore to announce funding for before and after school care. L-R Katie Rose assistantprincipal, Thomas George, Anita Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell and principal Brendan Moloney.

MILLIONS of dollars of state government funding for before and after school care is available and educators should definitely apply as there's plenty of money available.

This was was the message from Sarah Mitchell MLC, Minister for Early Childhood, who visited Lismore on Friday.

Together with Thomas George MP, Ms Mitchell announced the $20 million Before and After School Care Fund, when the minister visited Our Lady Help of Christians School in South Lismore which has received $30,000 from the $20M package.

Standing outside the school building currently being refurbished after the floods, Ms Mitchell said she was pleased Our Lady was using their package to help school improve their facilities and make life easier for working parents.

Earlier, Ms Mitchell said two-thirds of NSW working families access long day care and this investment will improve education outcomes and the quality of long day care services.

Mr George said a school at Bexhill has also applied.

School principal Brendan Moloney said the funding was a fantastic help as the school has around 25 pupils in the program, but can take up to 35.

"Some of the funding will go towards air-conditioning improving the brick building's comfort level,” he said.

"Previously we have not been able to support them and this is a win-win for our families and our school.”

"The floor will be dried by the end of next week and the after this before and after school care funding