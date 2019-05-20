Plenty of changes in 35 years of Primex

PRIMEX: Guy Porter has attended every single Primex, and said it has changed 'enormously' over the 35 years.

HE HAS seen it all, from the "washout ones” where patrons were ankle-deep in mud to the "scorchers” where every inch of shade was occupied and pamphlets turned into fans.

For 35 years, Guy Porter has manned stalls at Primex, first with Norco and now as a Riverina Stockfeeds employee.

He said while there have been many changes over the years, including the type of exhibitors attending the event, to the kinds of crowds who come and go, one thing has not changed.

"The farmers always come along. No matter what the weather is like, Primex has always been successful,” he said.

"We've never had a failure. Even when it's raining and it's been a washout, farmers keep coming out, rail, hail or shine.”

He said this year's edition of the Norco Primex Field Days, is "enormously” different than that first Primex in 1984.

"There's been quite a few changes over the years. But I really think this year has been one of the best ever,” he said.

"Bruce Wright has really put in a big effort to make Primex just that little bit better each year, and it really shows.”

Mr Porter said, compared to the '84 expo, he has noticed a definite improvement in the quality of the Primex site, after organisers upgraded the site in 2018 with the expansion and widening of roads and improved management of drainage.

"It's come a long way. I think the biggest improvement has been the upgrade of the grounds,” he said.

"Before we used to get a bit of a drizzle and then it would be gumboot weather.

"Now even though we've had a bit of a rain, the grounds are still perfect.”

Mr Porter said he is looking forward to seeing what the 2020 Primex could bring.