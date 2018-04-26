Menu
TOP PLAYER: Rachel Fisher from Tursa with Thistles captain Elsa Mangan who was also player of the match in the Callan McMillan Memorial Shield final on Sunday. Steve Mackney
Sport

Plenty for Blues to smile about

26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

LISMORE Thistles brought their "A game” to the Callan McMillan Memorial Shield A Division final with a convincing 11-1 win.

Thistles proved too strong for a young and largely inexperienced Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley team.

The Blues scored early and kept up a relentless momentum as they piled on the 11 goals in a clinical display.

Keea Parrish bagged five goals herself and captain Elsa Mangan scored four, as Thistles completely shut the opposition out of the game.

Thistles went into the final as raging hot favourites as the defending grand final winners from last season and also Summer Youth League champions.

They gave Mullumbimby a lesson in the level that they need to strive for to compete in the premier division this year.

Although coaches Paul Albertini and Harvey Wilson only had 12 players to choose from on the day, the starting 11 were in cruise control within 10 minutes of kick-off.

Mullumbimby, to its credit, toiled hard and eventually scored when star striker Stephanie Foreman found the net late in the game.

It was, however, small consolation as the Callan McMillan Memorial Shield was already being readied for display in the Blues trophy cabinet alongside the men's premier Anzac Cup trophy that had been won by the male team the day before.

Thistles last claimed the prodigious Callan McMillan Memorial Shield in 1996 and will now look to sweep all before them in the 2018 domestic season which continues this weekend.

Lismore Northern Star

