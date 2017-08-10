Marriage equality: Plebiscite 'lacks empathy'

DEBATED: Lucy, 3, of Lismore, is too young to understand the current debate in Australia over marriage equality.

KATE Nightingale and Monique Chesworth, of Lismore, are recognised by the Australian Government in every aspect except one - marriage.

Now they feel they are under renewed attack and speculation as the government tears open emotional wounds by holding a plebiscite to ascertain the Australian public's opinion on marriage equality - an issue extensively polled in previous years.

"The plebiscite opens up the ability for people to have a free-for-all on the very essence of our being," Ms Nightingale said.

"I am grateful that my children are not yet old enough to understand the political slinging match that is about to befall us.

"What it will do is give the opportunity to people to circumvent discrimination laws and publicly state untruths about myself and my family."

Ms Nightingale said it was the time to show real leadership and be on the right side of history and not waste $122 million on a tokenistic initiative that would achieve nothing except further vilification of members of the community.

"We are recognised by the tax office and Centrelink as defactos and both our names are on our children's birth certificates," she said.

"We should have equality under all aspects of law - not just the bits that suit.

"I believe that the plebiscite is incredibly offensive, a waste of money and a waste of time and will only further disenfranchise the margins of our society."

Ms Nightingale said it added insult to injury that the plebiscite was being held as a postal vote which ensured sections of the community were not given a voice.

Lismore woman Christine Minkov and her partner of 17 years, Kate Willock, said their 10 year old girl was deeply upset because her family was not seen as equal.

"She knows we are a family that loves each other and does all the things other kids' families do, but we are not see in the eyes of the law as being equal," she said.

"She also worries about what people will say about her family. She feels the injustice deeply. She doesn't understand why people judge us."

Ms Minkov said that children of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and questioning families did not experience any difficulties with two people loving each other regardless of their gender, but they experienced the judgements of others that do, and that is what harms them.

She said by politicians worrying about their own political survival, they were risking the lives of young people who were questioning their sexuality.

"Young people will see and hear that who they truly are is wrong and will respond to that rejection in a way that suicide stats prove unequivocally," Ms Minkov said.

"The public debate will increase their isolation, fear and vulnerability."