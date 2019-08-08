Pleased to meet you and meat to please you

INSTITUTION: Trevor Meade Quality Meats owner Graeme Meade said they felt the time was right to shift the location of the store.

INSTITUTION: Trevor Meade Quality Meats owner Graeme Meade said they felt the time was right to shift the location of the store. Marc Stapelberg

TREVOR Mead Quality Meats and Artisan Foods, long a Mecca for the discerning Byron Shire carnivore, has literally moved with the times to a brand new temple of fine food opposite the Mercato Centre on Jonson Street, Byron Bay.

After 38 years the team have left their premises in the Feros Arcade, where staff were renowned for their old school charm and service, even holding the door open for customers as they left the store.

Graeme Mead, the next generation of the family's butchers, has taken over the reigns broadening the shops offerings to include not only top quality meat but a range of deli goods and gourmet products.

But good old fashioned service and courtesy are still on the menu at Meads and you'll still occasionally glimpse Trevor himself in the shop helping out at busy times.

Food trends are changing fast here in the home of smashed avocado and the vegan option, but locals still love their meat, especially the dry aged beef that hangs in the window of the Mead's slick new shop.

"People are still eating meat, perhaps a little less, but when they do, they are opting for quality,” Mr Mead said.

"The 600gram dry aged prime rib on the bone is my go-to cut of meat, with a couple of fried eggs on top it is a major commitment but I always get through it.

"Dry aging allows the meat to form a crust on the outside preserving the meat just as it was on the paddock, it allows the meat's natural enzymes to break it down making it tender and concentrating the flavour.”

"We thank you all for supporting us for the last 38 years and are looking forward to sourcing and showcasing the best of local produce for another 38years.

Trevor Mead Meats are now at 109 Jonson Street, Byron Bay.