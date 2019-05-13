‘Please stop, dad’: step-dad sentenced for vile abuse in 90s

A PALMERSTON step dad sexually abused his intellectually disabled son in the 1990s and, when confronted by the boy's mother, said he committed the vile act because she didn't "put out" enough.

The 63-year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to twice performing an act of gross indecency a male in private, after performing oral sex and masturbating the then-teenager, who was the intellectual capacity of a seven-year-old.

When confronted with the allegation later on in the 1990s, the man told his wife: "What do you want me to do, it can't be undone".

The court also heard the man said his offending wouldn't have happened if his wife had "put out".

The abhorrent acts took place in 1991, and led to the teen later trying to cut his wrists with a can opener.

The court heard that during one of the attacks, the teen said: "please dad, stop".

Crown Prosecutor David Morters SC said the attacks had an "devastating affect on the lives of three people", the teen, his sister, who witnessed one of the attacks, and the teen's mother.

The man's lawyer, Peter Maley, said his client continued to live with the teen for 23 years until his marriage to the teen's mother broke down.

Mr Maley said his client wasn't a risk to the community, had nothing to do with his victim and lived a quiet life working at Bunnings.

"He says Bunnings keeps him alive, they're like family," he said.

"He says it's the most humiliating day of his live.

"He had to tell his employers and work colleagues, they're like family, and that itself was a very difficult process."

Mr Morters said the man's predicament was "of his own making".

Chief Justice Michael Grant said the sexual assault of children were "abhorrent crimes which cause great disquiet in the community".

He sentence the man to two years jail, suspended immediately.