Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Please Premier, bring down the wall’

by ANDREW POTTS
30th Jun 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MS PALASZCZUK, bring down the wall - That's the message from a popular southern Gold Coast hotel which straddles the NSW border.

The Pink Hotel's Tara Diklich has looked out the window at the orange and white plastic barriers between the two states for nearly three months since the border was closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson
Tara Diklich from the Pink hotel ready to cut through the crap and chop down the border walls at the QLD/NSW border at Coolangatta.Picture: Glenn Hampson

An announcement on the border is due this morning and Ms Diklich said it was time to bring tourists back to the region.

"We are really keen to have it the borders open," she said.

"We have seen it rise up around us and it has made things really hard to take bookings and even now people do not know if they can come and visit given the border is right on our doorstop.

"As long as it is safe then yes please we would like the barriers to come down. Having a hard barrier through our twin towns has made things hard and all the locals are unhappy."

Originally published as 'Please Premier, bring down the wall'

border closure coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lennox mega-development is back with a second DA

        premium_icon Lennox mega-development is back with a second DA

        News BALLINA Shire Council has raised concerns regarding biodiversity impacts on the site.

        Vacant land for sale at 'affordable' 68-lot subdivision

        premium_icon Vacant land for sale at 'affordable' 68-lot subdivision

        News A limited number of blocks are now available in stage one

        How to find Northern Rivers funeral details on our website

        premium_icon How to find Northern Rivers funeral details on our website

        News ALL the sections you loved in the paper are also on our website.

        ’SERIOUS THREAT’: Work under way to protect local rainforest

        premium_icon ’SERIOUS THREAT’: Work under way to protect local rainforest

        News ARMED with a Federal Government grant, the Nimbin Environment Centre is on a...