NSW Police have been given greater powers to issue on-the-spot fines to anyone ignoring health warnings.
‘Please listen’: Police urge community to stay indoors

Aisling Brennan
27th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
PEOPLE can expect police to crack down on anyone ignoring government issued health warnings in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Yesterday, NSW Police were given greater powers to issue on-the-spot fines of up to $5000 to anyone ignoring lockdown instructions.

Richmond Police District inspector David Vandergriend has urged people to take the health warnings seriously.

“It’s a consistent message of listening to what everyone is required to do to minimise this virus spreading,” insp Vandergriend said.

“Everyone needs to play a part.

“The people who chose to ignore the Commonwealth instructions are putting others at risk.”

Insp Vandergriend encouraged anyone who sees people not complying with the new restrictions should contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

