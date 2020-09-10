‘Please help us Tom’: Stranded Aussie’s desperate letter

A woman in London has written an open letter to Tom Hanks asking him to acknowledge families torn apart after being denied exemptions back into the country.

An Australian woman stuck in London has written a letter to Tom Hanks asking him to acknowledge families torn apart over being denied exemptions into the country.

The two-time Oscar award-winning actor has unwittingly found himself in the centre of a wide border debate after arriving at the Gold Coast to begin filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

Hanks, who was among the first celebrities to contract COVID-19 along with his wife Rita Wilson at the Gold Coast in March, is believed to be quarantining in a hotel of his choosing along with other members working on the production of the movie.

A woman stranded in London, waiting to return home to Australia, has expressed how "disheartening" it is to see celebrities landing in Australia when she has been waiting for months to return home.

"Dear Tom Hanks, I'm a big fan of yours, and I love watching your films and seeing you bring characters and stories to life," she wrote in a letter, shared on Twitter.

"I also admire you as a person and it always makes me smile to read stories about you making someone's day by being kind and genuine. Which is one of the reasons I'm writing this.

"You may be aware that there are currently tens of thousands (at a conservative estimate) of Australians stuck overseas and unable to get home due to the decisions of the government to limit arrivals.

"Many are now homeless and jobless after being bumped off flights last minute and are struggling to get back," she continued.

"None of this is your fault, we understand - but I hope you can understand how disheartening it is for us to see stories of celebrities landing in Australia and thinking 'did they get my spot? Are they the one who got picked over me?'

"Or to think that even though the government has said only citizens and permanent residents can come in, leaving many families split when partners are denied exemptions to see celebrities given exemptions?

"And to see certain people allowed around the mandatory hotel quarantine because they have money enough to be deemed trustworthy to quarantine in a place of their choosing instead of being bundled into an unknown (until arrival) hotel where they get no real choice in food, minimum access to fresh air (if any) and a massive bill to pay at the end of it?"

She went on to say that the situation wasn't Hanks' fault and not something he can fix, but hopes he can show support for struggling families.

"I'm hoping maybe you could make even a small difference to people who are struggling by showing support of our situation?" she wrote.

"I'm a lucky one right (now) in my current situation (other than being bumped off multiple flights) but I still have somewhere to live and savings to live off when I stop working in a week.

"So many others are not as lucky. And people have only just started to hear our voices in Australia. We just need people to really start to hear us and try to understand we need support.

"If you've read all this (and I apologise for the length) then thank you, and thank you if you're able to support us in any way even if it's just an acknowledgment.

"Enjoy Australia, it's an amazing place and I can't wait to see what you're filming out there."

The Forrest Gump actors' arrival has sparked fury towards the Queensland Government, as while he can enter the state and quarantine in a hotel of his choosing, one Brisbane dad, Mark Keanes who has terminal cancer, has been told only one of his four children will be allowed to cross from NSW to Queensland to visit him.

