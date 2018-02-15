Please help police find Georgina

Can you help find Georgina?

Can you help find Georgina? Contributed

GEORGINA is only 14 years old and she has been reported as missing.

Lismore police are asking for community assistance in locating her.

Georgina is 161cm tall, about 60kg, shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red cap, striped tank top, black shorts, no shoes and a backpack.

It is believed she is staying with people in the Lismore area.

Georgina is not in any trouble, but police do have concerns for her safety.

If you see her please call Lismore Police immediately on 6626 0599. Police reference is E66543404