Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SCENE: Members of the Newrybar Rural Fire Brigade attened a motor vehicle crash at Midgen Flat Road Newrybar around 10.30pm on April 14.
ON SCENE: Members of the Newrybar Rural Fire Brigade attened a motor vehicle crash at Midgen Flat Road Newrybar around 10.30pm on April 14. Newrybar Rural Fire Brigade
News

'Please drive carefully': Firefighters' message after crash

Alison Paterson
by
15th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS of the Newrybar Rural Fire Brigade joined local police at a single-vehicle car crash on Midgen Flat Rd late on Sunday night.

Rural Fire Service NSW Far North Coast Team assistant district officer, Aaron Howard, said firefighters were at the scene of the incident around 10:30pm on April 14.

"A New South Wales Rural Fire Service tanker from Newrybar Rural Fire Brigade responded to incident with NSW Police,” he said.

"On scene found one small SUV on its side on the edge of the roadway.

"There were no reported injuries to occupants.”

Mr Howard said firefighters provided fire protection for the incident, assisted with vehicle recovery and clean up.

On their Facebook site the brigade asked people to take extra care.

"Please drive carefully on the wet roads over these Easter holidays,” the brigade posted.

car crash fireifghters midgen flat road mva newrybar rural frie brigade single vehicle car crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    premium_icon German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    News THE company confirmed it has been granted an exploration licence and is now assessing core samples.

    Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    premium_icon Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    News Mullumbimby has the lowest vaccination rate in Australia

    PHOTOS: 27 grommets compete for a spot at Bluesfest

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 27 grommets compete for a spot at Bluesfest

    News The Under 18's winner will perform on Delta stage next weekend.

    PHOTOS: Skate scene at an all time high

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Skate scene at an all time high

    News More than 60 kids crowded Ballina's bowl to skate at the weekend

    • 15th Apr 2019 12:00 PM