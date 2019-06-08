'Please don't become a statistic': Road safety plea

A truck driver has died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra.

TEN people have died on Northern Rivers roads since the start of 2019, and as people prepare to get behind the wheel across this long-weekend drivers are being urged to think about their safety.

Following two deaths in one week in the Lismore region, NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said he didn't want to see another death on local roads, especially this three-day weekend.

"I can't help but think there are people walking around our community today, at work, school, you name it, who are going to die this weekend,” Mr Constance said.

"That's the unfortunate nature of road accidents. They happen when people don't expect it, and that's the sad reality.

"The fact that one in five fatalities on our roads is people not wearing a safety belt, seriously. I mean there's a whole raft of messages going out here about the dangers and pitfalls of driving motor vehicles across the road network.

"Too many lives lost, people not concentrating, particularly men, and people need to wake up to this. Please don't become a statistic this weekend.”

So far this year, 165 people have been killed on NSW roads, including 130 men. The number of deaths across the state is up 12 for the same period last year.

But locally, the community is mourning the deaths of 10 people all killed in separate road accidents in the last six months.

June 6 - A MAN died after being hit by a car near Lismore last night.

About 9.30pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, South Gundurimba, after reports a Lexus had struck a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified as police prepare a report for the Coroner.

June 5 - A 49-year-old truck driver died on Wednesday night after he lost control of his vehicle in a fatal crash near Bangalow.

Emergency services were called to the Lismore-Bangalow Rd, between Bangalow and Nashua, after an eastbound a semi-trailer, carrying timber, left the road and rolled.

The driver, Aaron Gill from Coffs Harbour, was pronounced dead at the scene.

May 18 - A PEDESTRIAN was killed after being struck by a truck on the Pacific Motorway at Knockrow.

The man died at the scene of the accident, near the Hinterland Way exit.

April 15 - TONIA Jansen, 62, was killed after being struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound on Cecil St, Nimbin.

She was thrown across the road, alongside her partner, before the driver drove away from the scene.

March 20 - TWO people died following a head-on collision along the Bruxner Highway, near Casino.

Emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, near Richardson Lane, about 10km east of Casino, following reports a Holden Commodore and truck collided.

The male driver and female passenger of the Commodore, both believed to be aged in their 60s, died at the scene.

March 17 - A an 83-year-old Bungawalbin man died after a single-vehicle crash along Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin.

The man was driving a silver Jeep Renegade, when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

The male driver and sole occupant could not be revived and died at the scene.

March 10 - A 52-year-old man died when his 1930 Ford hot rod crashed on Tweed Valley Way near Stokers Siding.

February 19 - A 33-year-old died at the scene after he collided with a cow while riding a motorcycle east on Eltham Rd, east of Boatharbour Rd.

January 1 - A 24-year-old MAN died after a single car crash at on Sextonville Road, Casino.

The vehicle left the road and hit an electrical supply box before rolling and trapping two of its three occupants.

A female passenger managed to free herself from the wreck.

The male driver and male front seat passenger were trapped in the vehicle before it caught fire.

The driver escaped but the passenger died at the scene.

Meanwhile, drivers should remember if you are caught using your mobile phone while driving this long weekend, you'll lose 10 demerit points. If you are caught speeding, you can lose up to 12 points.

Not wearing a seatbelt carries a penalty of up to five points.