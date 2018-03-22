Plea to fix our road 'before there is a fatality'

Simon Dodds and Jacqueline Marks presented a petition, signed on an old pianola scroll, to Byron Shire Council in a plea to get their road fixed.

AN OLD pianola scroll was presented to Byron Shire Council in a plea to fix a dangerous road residents have called "abhorrent”.

The signatures of 117 residents adorned the scroll, all claiming Middle Pocket Road to be the worst road in the Byron Shire.

The petition was submitted during the Byron Shire Council meeting today, to urge councillors to apply for state and federal funding to fix their road.

"My partner Jacqueline has knocked on all the doors with the scroll, it's an old pianola scroll,” Middle Pocket resident Simon Dodds said.

"We are pleading with the local council to get some government funding to save some lives because it is really dangerous.”

"This is a black spot that needs immediate attention before there is a fatality.”

Mr Dodds said the condition of the road is "abhorrent” as there a numerous pot holes which break cars and trucks causing accidents.

"I've lived there for 40 years and I have seen four cars end up in the creek and I've seen six accidents on the Middle Pocket turn off, not to mention so many cars get broken,” Mr Dodds said.

"Just last week there was a horse float trying to deliver some cattle and he broke his axle on a 10 tonne truck on a pothole, that is the severity of the situation.”

The Byron hinterland road is used daily by heavy vehicles, school buses, garbage trucks, horse and cattle trucks and semi-trailers.

Mr Dodd said the three single causeways on the road need the council's attention as there are no signs alerting drivers to the conditions.

He said four cars in the creek was of great concern and "some people nearly drowned.”

Residents of Middle Pocket road believe their road hasn't been properly maintained in the last two decades.

"I know council has spent all its money on Byron Bay because we get 2.5million tourists through,” Mr Dodds said.

"People in the hinterland don't get their roads fixed, but Byron Bay gets palm trees and brick paving.”