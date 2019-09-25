Plea offer in manslaughter case being considered

Two men remain in custody in relation to the 2018 death of Aaron Marks.

Two men remain in custody in relation to the 2018 death of Aaron Marks. NSW Police

A PLEA offer regarding one of two men accused of a Ballina manslaughter is being considered, a court has heard.

Justin Anderson, 26, stands charged of manslaughter alongside Bradley Presbury, 23, over the death of Iluka man Aaron Marks.

Mr Marks, 38, originally from the Sunshine Coast, had been visiting Ballina the night of his alleged assault on May 13 last year.

He was found on a River St footpath with critical injuries and later died in a Queensland hospital.

Police will allege Mr Anderson and Mr Presbury were responsible for his death.

Mr Anderson appeared before Lismore Local Court by video link from Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

DPP prosecutor Patrycja Dubiniecka told the court a formal letter of offer on behalf of Mr Anderson was received on August 22.

She said this was forwarded to the deputy senior crown prosecutor on September 19.

"He's currently in a trial in Armidale and a response hasn't been received,” she said.

On that basis, she asked Magistrate Alexander Mijovich to adjourn the matter to October 16.

Defence solicitor Tracey Randall made no application for bail on her client's behalf and it was formally refused.

Mr Presbury, who appeared before the court on September 11, has meanwhile had his matter committed to the District Court, where he will first appear on October 16.

It's expected Mr Presbury will defend his manslaughter charge, although he is yet to enter a formal plea.