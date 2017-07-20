Plea for road safety after 8 fatalities in 24 hours

Highway Patrol will be out in force over the next three days as Splendour in the grass kicks off.

POLICE have called on revellers en route to Splendour in the Grass to take care on the road in the wake of eight fatalities on the state's roads in 24 hours.

The plea comes after two people were killed in a truck crash 40km north of Gloucester yesterday.

Northern Region Highway Patrol Chief Inspector Bruce McGregor said the "flurry of accidents” reinforced the importance of road safety as thousands travel from around the country to the Byron Bay festival.

Chief Insp McGregor, who is the acting region tactician, implored motorists to take breaks every two hours on their journey.

The distraction of mobile phones was also acknowledged by Chief Insp McGregor, who implored drivers to put the phone in the boot or give it to a friend to mind to ensure full concentration when driving.

He said driving to the conditions is vital, particularly in regional areas where there is increased risk of wildlife crossing the road.

In recent times, Chief Insp McGregor urged drivers to take car at night following a spike in night crashes.

He said extra patrols would be out in force in the coming days on the North Coast to ensure the roads are safe for all users.

He said "there is a greater chance” that those speeding or breaking the law on the roads would be caught and penalised by police.

At the end of the day, Chief Insp McGregor highway patrol work to ensure all motorists and their passengers get to their destinations safely.

"Our mission is to ensure people arrive safely without serious injury or worse.”