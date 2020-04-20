Menu
Six people were arrested in August following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.
Plea expected soon for drug supply, court hears

Aisling Brennan
20th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
A CASINO woman accused of supplying ice throughout the Northern Rivers is expected to enter a plea soon.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when her matter was mentioned recently.

Ms Hogan remains bail refused on a host of drug and weapons charges.

Police will allege she was supplying methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis.

The court heard a plea offer is expected to be made to the Director of Public Prosecutions soon and will be considered before the next court appearance on May 13.

Meanwhile, Ms Hogan’s co-accused, Brad Stephen Coghlan has also had his matter adjourned to allow for further discussions between his legal representation at the DPP.

Mr Coghlan is accused of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.

He will return to Lismore Local Court on April 21 and remains bail refused.

