Playground slide cut with saw, set on fire

RICHMOND Valley Council has forked out more than $13,000 to replace equipment at McCracken Park playground in Casino after four acts of vandalism since its installation in February 2017.

The council is now appealing for the public's help following more senseless vandalism of playground equipment.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said these acts of vandalism were hurting the community, and it was disappointing and upsetting to see them occurring so regularly.

He said the people involved in this latest incident had shown complete disregard for the property they had damaged, and the council needed the support of the community to stamp out this type of offending.

"The damage being caused to the McCracken Park playground not only inconveniences the council, but all the families wanting to use the equipment as well,” Mr Macdonald said.

The playground equipment was installed in February last year, with the council receiving a $44,913 Social Housing Community Improvement Fund grant.

Since then, it has been vandalised four times - March, September and October 2017, and July this year.

Damage from these acts of vandalism included:

Slippery dip cut with a saw, then set on fire;

Graffiti via spray paint and marker pens; and

Softfall set on fire twice.

Mr Macdonald said the council had spent around $13,600 to replace the equipment, as well as remove the graffiti and clean the area.

He said the council would much rather invest the time and money in community facilities to improve them, rather than to make insurance claims, replace stolen equipment or clean-up after vandals.

"We work hard on a limited budget to provide a range of quality facilities and services for our community,” Mr Macdonald said.

"It is quite disheartening when a few people think it is okay to spoil these facilities for the rest of the community.”

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said Council would be monitoring the situation over coming months.

Cr Mustow said the last thing Council wanted was for the playground equipment to be removed. However, he said the heavy cost of repairs from these mindless acts of vandalism would eventually take its toll.

He said the play area had only been open for a year and a half and was supposed to be a safe place for local children to play.

"It is a well-used park, and it is heart breaking to again see damage to the playground equipment,” Cr Mustow said.

"It would be deeply regretful if the equipment had to be taken away, but unfortunately we have had some serious antisocial behaviour in the play area.

"Whoever did this should be ashamed of themselves. They have no regard for their community, and if anyone has any information about who may be responsible I urge them to contact Council or local police.”