Playground gets $400,000 makeover

Two-year-old Gracie Vinfield of Bangalow explores the new playground at Bangalow Parklands. Contributed

THE new family friendly playground at Bangalow Parklands has opened.

The playground has been fashioned from the timbers of the old Bangalow bridges, large rocks and slides that intermingle with the rainforest flora and has transformed the western end of the parklands.

The Byron Shire Council and the Building Better Regions program, together provided $414,000 to fund the playground.

Byron Shire Mayor, Cr Simon Richardson, said the new playground was only possible with the continuing support of the Bangalow Parklands team.

"This volunteer team presented council with their vision for the playground last March," Cr Richardson said.

The volunteers and council staff have worked hard "to ensure that this exceptional park, that for many decades have been a place for locals to meet, relax and celebrate, continues to be the natural, green heart of the village," Cr Richardson said.

Christobel Munson, from the Bangalow Parklands team, is proud of the new playground with "not a skerrick of plastic to be found," as the temporary site fence was finally taken away.

"It's great watching children and families enjoy what was, not so long ago, a dead end," she said.

Built in the 1920s, the old parkland has been in decline since the middle of last century, and it was only through the dedication of the Bangalow Parklands team and their determination has seen the space transformed.

"From first thing in the morning until the evening, this park is in constant use," Ms Munson said. "Everyone who uses this space is grateful it exists."

There is still more to come as the council is now working on the construction of shelter sheds and a barbecue area close by.

The official opening is planned to occur in early 2019.