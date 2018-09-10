Menu
FUN: Byron Shire duo Monkey Monkey Shake Shake.
Playground Festival at Lismore will be perfect for the kids

10th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

LISMORE'S new upcoming festival will be a children's experiential event aimed at youngsters aged 6 to 12 years and their families.

The Lismore Quadrangle has confirmed the first ever Playground Festival will be held on October 6.

The event will feature Roundabout Theatre's pop-up playspace plus roving performances.

Mullumbimby-based 100 Wonderplace will rbings its creative fun activities as seen at the previous Make Art Play in 2017 and the Arty Party in Lismore in 2016.

The Pitts Family Circus are a real local family circus travelling the world making people laugh smile and gasp.

Their show includes skillful acrobatics, dexterous juggling, marvelous music, high trapeze, surprising stunts and lots humour.

Live music will be present at the event, featuring Byron Shire's most creative and wacky duo, Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, as seen at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

Out of Range band will also bring their quirky, eclectic band combining a healthy dose of irreverence and laughter, with Cabaret, Swing, Gypsy and Boogie Woogie musical influences.

Byron Writers Festival will park their Storyboard Bus at the Quad with a tipi pop-up space and author talks.

  • At the Lismore Quadrangle, 110 Magellan St, Lismore, on Saturday, October 6, 10am to 4pm. For details visit lismorequad.org.au.
Lismore Northern Star

