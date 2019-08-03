Players' Wicked little secret has been revealed

WICKED SECRET: The secret is now out. Ballina Players will be performing the hit musical Wicked later this year. Pictured are the witches from the show (from left) Tammy Dundib (Glinda), Ella Jackowski (Glinda) and Liz van Eck (Elphaba). Absent: Justine Guttridge (Elphaba).

WICKED SECRET: The secret is now out. Ballina Players will be performing the hit musical Wicked later this year. Pictured are the witches from the show (from left) Tammy Dundib (Glinda), Ella Jackowski (Glinda) and Liz van Eck (Elphaba). Absent: Justine Guttridge (Elphaba). Graham Broadhead

THE Ballina Players have been keeping a wicked little secret, but today, all can be revealed.

The amateur theatre group is the only amateur theatre company in the region to be granted the performance rights for the popular musical, Wicked.

Secretary of the Players, Mike Sheehan, said the group is "extremely fortunate to secure these rights as it has limited release in Australia."

But part of the deal was to keep the secret as a Gold Coast company has performed the show.

"We could not not talk about it at our interval speeches, we could not putt on our 2019 banner in our foyer -- currently there is a big question mark for our Christmas production -- or use any social media," Mr Sheehan said.

The group has been allowed to audition for the two female leads, the witches Glinda and Elphaba.

Mr Sheehan said because the characters were so "big", the Players have cast four women in the roles, and they will alternate throughout the season.

Wicked is a successful Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and the book by Winnie Holzman.

It is based on the Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, published in 1995, which is itself a retelling of the classic 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film The Wizard of Oz (1939).

The musical is told from the perspective of the witches of the Land of Oz; and its plot begins before and continues after Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas, and includes several references to the 1939 film and Baum's novel.