’Players want to finish the season’

GAME ON:The Far North Coast softball finals look set to go ahead at Albert Park, Lismore this weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

FAR North Coast Softball will push on with its final series to be played at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday.

Most sports around the region have been cancelled for the immediate future due to the coronavirus pandemic while the softball association has opted to finish it’s season.

It all hinges on its insurance company covering them on the day while Softball NSW has left the decision in the hands of its associations around the state.

“Safety measures will be in place and it will have to be covered by insurance,” FNC Softball association secretary,” Di McGowen said.

“All our (NSW) associations are in the same situation and the players have indicated they want to finish the season.

“It’s been a tough year with bushfires, washouts and now the coronavirus; it would be great for the players to get a result.”

Preliminary finals and grand finals will be condensed into one day including games from its Friday night competition.

McGowen said the government banning of crowds over 500 in a public place will not affect grand final day.

“Usually you’d love to get 500 people but we’ll be well under that,” she said.

“The games will be spread out and they come and go at different times.

“It will only be the people that have to be here on the day and some of them might choose to stay at home.

“If we have to cancel it all the winners from the major semi-finals last week will be crowned premiers.”

Rous Rangers had a hard-fought 15-12 win over Ballina Sharks in the Division 1 major semi-final last weekend.

Motley Crew had an 11-6 win over Rous Warriors and will play Sharks in the preliminary final at 12.15pm on Saturday.

The Division 1 final is expected to be played at 3.45pm.