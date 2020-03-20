Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAME ON:The Far North Coast softball finals look set to go ahead at Albert Park, Lismore this weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
GAME ON:The Far North Coast softball finals look set to go ahead at Albert Park, Lismore this weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
Sport

’Players want to finish the season’

Mitchell Craig
20th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAR North Coast Softball will push on with its final series to be played at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday.

Most sports around the region have been cancelled for the immediate future due to the coronavirus pandemic while the softball association has opted to finish it’s season.

It all hinges on its insurance company covering them on the day while Softball NSW has left the decision in the hands of its associations around the state.

“Safety measures will be in place and it will have to be covered by insurance,” FNC Softball association secretary,” Di McGowen said.

“All our (NSW) associations are in the same situation and the players have indicated they want to finish the season.

“It’s been a tough year with bushfires, washouts and now the coronavirus; it would be great for the players to get a result.”

Preliminary finals and grand finals will be condensed into one day including games from its Friday night competition.

McGowen said the government banning of crowds over 500 in a public place will not affect grand final day.

“Usually you’d love to get 500 people but we’ll be well under that,” she said.

“The games will be spread out and they come and go at different times.

“It will only be the people that have to be here on the day and some of them might choose to stay at home.

“If we have to cancel it all the winners from the major semi-finals last week will be crowned premiers.”

Rous Rangers had a hard-fought 15-12 win over Ballina Sharks in the Division 1 major semi-final last weekend.

Motley Crew had an 11-6 win over Rous Warriors and will play Sharks in the preliminary final at 12.15pm on Saturday.

The Division 1 final is expected to be played at 3.45pm.

coronavirius covid 19 far north coast softball softball nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluesfest boss reveals future of music festival

        premium_icon Bluesfest boss reveals future of music festival

        News BLUESFEST’S insurance claim is currently being processed after it was cancelled earlier this week.

        Man accused of supermarket rage was ‘talking about aliens’

        premium_icon Man accused of supermarket rage was ‘talking about aliens’

        News Man accused of assaulting multiple people at Lismore Shopping Square

        Much-loved lantern parade has been delayed

        premium_icon Much-loved lantern parade has been delayed

        News “SADLY, the iconic Lismore Lantern Parade is not immune from this dreadful...

        Half a million grant for netball and soccer in Casino

        premium_icon Half a million grant for netball and soccer in Casino

        Sport SOCCER field to be resurfaced and new lighting on netball courts.