Players the winners now farce is over

Darius Boyd and Andrew McCullough now know who will be the coach in 2019. Photo Lachie Millard

Anthony Seibold will arrive in Brisbane with the support of Broncos players who pleaded with CEO Paul White to end the Wayne Bennett saga.

Seibold will oversee his first training session as Broncos coach on Monday, signalling a new era at Red Hill after Bennett was sensationally sacked on Sunday.

Bennett's 25-year association with the Broncos came to a dramatic end when White terminated his 2019 contract by voicemail.

Within hours the long-anticipated coaching swap was completed, with Bennett to join South Sydney immediately until 2021 and Seibold to begin a five-year contract at the Broncos.

One of Bennett's strengths throughout a 40-year coaching career has been his track record of converting players into Bennett disciples.

However his Broncos squad grew tired of the long-winded coaching drama last Friday, with key players urging the club to finalise the matter after a defiant Bennett backflipped on a planned switch and refused to go.

The players had not so much turned on Bennett, rather realising they had little chance of focusing on a 2019 NRL premiership tilt if the saga continued.

White and chairman Karl Morris brought an end to the most destabilising six months in Brisbane's 30-year history, axing Bennett and appointing Seibold as the club's fourth coach.

"I think the reaction of players will be very positive," White said.

"I don't say that out of any disrespect to Wayne, it's just been the events over the last six months have been disruptive.

"We couldn't afford to go through another week of what we went through last week, let alone the remainder of the pre-season.

"We're doing conditioning, the full squad will start to return (to training on Monday).

"The decision gives us the ability to move forward. Players require certainty."

Anthony Seibold set to take the reigns of the Broncos. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The Broncos battled constant speculation around Bennett's future throughout much of the 2018 season, eventually bowing out in the first week of the finals with a comprehensive loss to the Dragons.

The circus threatened to continue as long as both clubs entertained the swap, with the Broncos eventually firing the bullet at Bennett yesterday following allegations from Siebold in The Sunday Mail that he had been involved in decision-making for the Rabbitohs.

"This decision needs to be made by the CEO and board. We need to take accountability and responsibility and we will," White said.

"The players are there to play footy. Our job is to give the best opportunity to have success. That weighed heavily on our decision.

Tevita Pangai Junior is one of the huge talents at Bennett’s disposal. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

"We considered the preparation and bringing a new coach in and what that would mean, but the two decisions are independent of each other.

"Who comes after Wayne is separate to our decision to end Wayne's services for 2019.

"It's incumbent upon me and our new coach to make sure the players are supported in that transition.

"There will be some players who we need to look after their welfare. There will be some initial shock and disappointment."

Seibold's arrival will coincide with the Broncos announcing new contracts for star trio Matt Lodge, Corey Oates and Tevita Pangai Jr.

The 44-year-old Seibold will inherit one of the NRL's most exciting young squads, chock full of emerging talent like forward sensations Payne Haas and David Fifita.

Bennett, 68, had the opportunity to take on an administration role in the football department alongside Seibold from 2020, but rejected the proposal from Morris.

"We tried everything," Morris said.

"We wanted an elegant solution and tried very hard to have that over the last six months.

"We have been very respectful to Wayne and his legacy."