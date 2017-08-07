Players raise $10k for Cystic Fibrosis

The Evans Head Bombers hosted their annual Cystic Fibrosis Charity Day over the weekend. Photo: Anne Dries.

A LOCAL rugby club have hosted their sixth annual Sponsers Charity Day, raising more than $10,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Federation.

The Evans Head Bombers took on the Murwillumbah Mustangs for the Bomber's annual charity day before the festivities continued at the Woodburn-Evans Head RSL Club.

"Sometimes things just touch your heart,” Anne Dries said on the Evans Head Bombers Rugby League Football Fan Club Facebook page.

"Tonight following our day and auction back at the Club I am beyond proud to announce a record night of fundraising: $10,640 in total.

"We may be the smallest club in the group but we have been competitive in all grades all year.

"We are still kicking some serious goals. Feeling so very proud.

"Country Rugby League is alive and well in Evans Head paying back to the community.

"We also sincerely thank the Murwillumbah Mustangs for their support.”