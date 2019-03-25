Players get a break while referees get an education

WEEKEND OFF: NRRRL referee Josh Gollan consults one of his sideline officials on Saturday.

A MANDATORY weekend course for referees means no games will be played in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this weekend.

The season kicked off in extreme heat last weekend and the players will have a week to recuperate before competition resumes on April 6.

"This is being done by the NRL and they informed us in October that there wouldn't be any games on that weekend,” league president Robin Harley said.

"There is no blame that can be put on our referees for being away for the weekend, it's just something that needs to be done.

"We can't have referees coming in from outside our association because they're all doing the same thing across every group.

"They have to get accreditation done and all that sort of thing.

"We were only told when it was going to happen and that was that.

"We've taken out the June long weekend bye and allocated a break for Splendour in the Grass so we had to start the season when we did.

"It was just unfortunate that it turned out to be extremely hot with the heat knocking a few teams around.”

There will be some rugby league this weekend - the Northern Rivers representative team will take on Illawarra in the semi-finals of the NSW Country Championships in Woy Woy.

A win there would see them play either Monaro or North Coast in the final at Mudgee the following weekend.

The Country Rugby League representative season also started earlier this year with Northern Rivers having already played two rounds at Armidale and Lismore.

The fifth round of the Andrew Johns Cup (under-16s) finished with Northern Rivers and Western Rams the only two teams remaining undefeated in their competition.

Northern Rivers will play Penrith in the sixth round at Forster on Sunday.