Who flew and who flopped in Origin I?
Rugby League

Player ratings: Crucial foul that changed the game

by Matt Logue
5th Jun 2019 10:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW started hot but struggled to finish against Queensland in the 2019 State of Origin opener.

The Blues went down 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium as the Maroons hit back multiple times after the break to claim the win.

While rugby league is a team sport it sometimes comes down to individual efforts. This is the Origin I player ratings.

 

1- James Tedesco 8

Set up a brilliant first half try while he looked dangerous every time he touched the ball but made a poor mistake opening the door for Queensland to score the match sealing try.

2- Nick Cotric 6

A solid debut for the Canberra flyer in attack and defence.

3- Latrell Mitchell 3

Had a few poor defensive reads in the first half while he looked off the pace. Also committed a crucial professional foul.

4- Josh Morris 7

Never retire from Origin, Josh. The veteran back was outstanding for the Blues with a try and countless quality runs.

5- Josh Addo-Carr 7

Electric in attack and reliable in defence.

6- Cody Walker 5

Proved he is worthy of the Origin stage but should have stayed on the field.

7- Nathan Cleary 6

Played his role with a pinpoint kicking and passing game but the Blues needed more.

8- David Klemmer 7

Klem wanted to emulate Blues legend Paul Harragon and he delivered. Enormous.

9- Damien Cook 7

Set a potent platform with his blinding speed from dummy half.

10- Paul Vaughan 8

Continued his strong NRL form with a heap of metres.

11- Boyd Cordner 7

Captain courageous never took a backwards step.

12- Tyson Frizell 7

He hardly trained during the week due to injury but he still produced a barnstorming performance.

13- Jake Trbojevic 7

Solid and reliable as always.

14- Jack Wighton 4

Came off the bench and threw an unnecessary pass for Gagai to intercept and score.

15- Payne Haas 6

An impressive debut from the rampaging Broncos big man. Awesome try-saving tackle on Ponga in the first half.

16- Cameron Murray 6

Came on and made his presence felt in defence and attack.

17- Angus Crichton 5

Solid without being sensational

TOTAL: 106

 

QLD:

1- Kalyn Ponga 8

A classy performance from the Knights star with two try assists, big run metres and a number of clutch conversions.

2- Corey Oates 7

Had one try disallowed but scored another.

3- Michael Morgan 6

Found it hard to involve himself in the centres. He needs more ball.

4- Will Chambers 7

Brilliant defensively and always a threat in attack.

5- Dane Gagai 8

Two tries in a classic Gagai performance.

6- Cameron Munster 7

Had spiders on him all night but couldn't convert.

7- Daly Cherry-Evans 7

Impressive kicking and passing game. Classy from a bloke who hadn't played for five weeks.

8- Jai Arrow 7

Worked hard with impressive line speed.

9- Ben Hunt- 7

Proved he can handle the workload at 9 in Origin.

10- Josh Papalii 7

Never stopped in a workhouse performance. Huge hit on Trbojevic.

11- Felise Kaufusi 8

Queensland's best forward.

12- Matt Gillett 7

Should have scored a try while he led from the front with his runs.

13- Josh McGuire 6

Toiled hard but nothing special.

14- Moses Mbye 2

Limited impact.

15- Joe Ofahengaue 6

Limited impact.

16- Dylan Napa 7

Made an impact off the bench. One of the Maroons best even though he bombed a try in the first half.

17- David Fifita 6

Very impressive on debut with plenty of effort off the bench.

TOTAL: 113

