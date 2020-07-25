Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Video game fans can now connect their consoles to a cinema room and play in the biggest screen possible in Lismore.
Video game fans can now connect their consoles to a cinema room and play in the biggest screen possible in Lismore.
News

Play video games at cinemas with 64 of your mates

Javier Encalada
25th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIDEO game fans can now connect their consoles to a cinema room and play in the biggest screen possible.

BCC Lismore started the offer this week, said general manager Courtney Watts.

"You can book your own private cinema for just $200, with our private gaming experience package. You supply the preferred games, console and controllers, we'll hook you up," she said.

Up to 65 people are allowed at the cinema at the same time, with physical distancing measures in place.

"It's up to them how many controls they bring and how many people are playing at the same time, but they have the full two hours to spend it however they like with the gaming experience," Ms Watts said.

"We already have a few enquiries for next week."

The type of game will be checked for age restrictions, and if the game is rated MA15+ cinema staff will check that all guests are over that age.

The cinema is also offering a $500 private movie experience, where you can choose a film from a list of recent and classic releases, where you can enjoy unlimited drinks and popcorn for 20 guests.

Both offers are available at selected BCC Lismore cinemas throughout July and August.

BCC Lismore has four cinemas, with a normal capacity of 750 seats, but currently can only hold up to 200 customers due to physical distancing regulations in NSW.

For details, contact the cinema on (02) 6629 2500.

bcc cinemas gaming lismore northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lucky escape after car crashes, catches on fire

        premium_icon Lucky escape after car crashes, catches on fire

        News POLICE are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads after two separate crashes this afternoon.

        Why Byron Rugby 7s blew the whistle on 2020 event

        premium_icon Why Byron Rugby 7s blew the whistle on 2020 event

        Sport THE local rugby community is “devastated” 40-plus teams won’t be descending on the...

        Morning tea with Star staff postponed due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Morning tea with Star staff postponed due to COVID-19

        News Event has been postponed after careful consideration

        Will you need your umbrella over the weekend?

        premium_icon Will you need your umbrella over the weekend?

        News ALL you need to know about the weekend weather forecast.