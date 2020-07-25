Play video games at cinemas with 64 of your mates

Video game fans can now connect their consoles to a cinema room and play in the biggest screen possible in Lismore.

BCC Lismore started the offer this week, said general manager Courtney Watts.

"You can book your own private cinema for just $200, with our private gaming experience package. You supply the preferred games, console and controllers, we'll hook you up," she said.

Up to 65 people are allowed at the cinema at the same time, with physical distancing measures in place.

"It's up to them how many controls they bring and how many people are playing at the same time, but they have the full two hours to spend it however they like with the gaming experience," Ms Watts said.

"We already have a few enquiries for next week."

The type of game will be checked for age restrictions, and if the game is rated MA15+ cinema staff will check that all guests are over that age.

The cinema is also offering a $500 private movie experience, where you can choose a film from a list of recent and classic releases, where you can enjoy unlimited drinks and popcorn for 20 guests.

Both offers are available at selected BCC Lismore cinemas throughout July and August.

BCC Lismore has four cinemas, with a normal capacity of 750 seats, but currently can only hold up to 200 customers due to physical distancing regulations in NSW.

For details, contact the cinema on (02) 6629 2500.