Plants stolen from park dedicated to war heroes

DISAPPOINTMENT: President of the Tuckombil Landcare group John Lane and Teven park project leader Jos Webber inspect the area where plants have been stolen. Contributed

JUST as the nation prepares to remember the centenary of the end of World War I, and all those who died in service of the country, thieves are stealing plants from a memorial park at Teven.

The Teven Memorial Park near the golf course was established by the Korea South East Asia Vietnam Veterans Association (KSEAVVA), and a memorial at the site for all those who served in those theatres was dedicated in 1993.

The site since 2010 has been managed by Tuckombil Landcare and the group has held recent working bees to remove the camphor laurels which had taken over much of the area and plant out the site with rainforest species.

The volunteers who work at the park are "disappointed" to find that new plantings are being stolen from the site.

President of the Tuckombil Landcare Group, John Lane, said he was "personally disappointed" with the recent thefts.

"I can understand how this thoughtless act is disheartening for our volunteers who have selflessly given many hours to the task of restoring this site to its rainforest origins," he said.

"It is apparent that the perpetrators have been very selective in taking plants which were both rare and valuable.

"We might have to consider installing cameras on the site to discourage further thefts."

The volunteers who work at the park not only give their time, but many also provide funds for the plants.

Norm Mulholland, president of KSEAVVA, said the thefts were disappointing.

"It's frustrating for them (the Landcare volunteers)," said the Vietnam Veteran.

The park is located at the junction of Teven and Eltham roads, near the Teven Valley Golf Course.

The park was formed after former owners of the golf club thought it a good idea to set up a park for golfers to use before or after a game.

KSEAVVA took up the challenge of clearing the Crown land to create the parkland and dedicate to the memory of those who served.