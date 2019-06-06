Plant trees for future of Lennox

The annual tree planting at Lennox Headland will take place on Friday.

IT ONLY takes a short walk up the stairs from Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head to see the difference years of tree-planting have made to the headland.

The annual tree-planting day is on again this Friday from 9am-noon.

Since 2003, GeoLINK and Ballina Shire Council have hosted the annual event to coincide with World Environment Day.

Maree Walo from GeoLINK said the Ballina Environment Society began planting trees on Lennox Head in 1980, while the GeoLINK and council event is now in its 17th year.

"Each year the local community rallies together at the iconic Lennox headland to plant native seedlings of littoral rainforest species to restore what was once present on the headland pre-1800s," she said.

Best records of species that existed on the Lennox headland pre-1800s come from a study of the remaining patches of littoral rainforest in the Lennox Head area - such as the remnant patch in Amber Dr - and of all the adjacent remaining littoral rainforests.

Aboriginal cultural heritage was also considered given their known use of the Lennox area.

Ballina Shire Council natural resources officer James Brideson said he was proud of the work achieved.

"A large area has been planted since the event's inception in 2003, where a mere 20 volunteers planted just 140 seedlings," he said.

"Over the past 16 years, the event has had support from some thousands of volunteers who jointly planted over 15,000 seedlings."

Head to the headland on Friday to lend a hand. Trees, mulch, water and some tools will be provided.

See ballina.nsw.gov.au for more information.