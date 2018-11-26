Sydney’s new walk to be world’s best

Grab your mates: Sydney’s new 80km walk from Bondi to Manly sounds amazing.

AN epic 80km coastal walk that will finally link two of Australia's best beaches and take in some of our most iconic landmarks may soon become your new favourite weekend activity.

Bold plans are under way to finally link Bondi and Manly beaches with an official walking track that's already been declared the best walk in the world.

Two avid Sydney walkers - Lachlan Harris, the former press secretary to Kevin Rudd, and John Faulkner, the former Minister for Defence - have proposed plans for an 80km Bondi-Manly walk that will snake around Sydney's picturesque foreshore on existing public land.

The 80km walk from Bondi to Manly will take in many of Australia’s most iconic sites.

The walk will take in the Sydney Opera House, the Harbour Bridge and Mrs Macquarie's Chair, as well the dramatic views of North Head, Taronga Zoo and Clifton Gardens.

Walkers can pass Camp Cove, where Captain Arthur Phillip first landed in 1788; Nutcote, the home of artist May Gibbs; stunning Vaucluse House and Elizabeth Bay House; and Aboriginal engravings at Grotto Point.

World famous Bondi Beach.

Some sections of the walk already exist but Mr Harris and Mr Faulkner are proposing an official walk the whole way, which will include directions and signs explaining the historical and cultural significance of each location.

"We're sitting on a world-class walk right here in Sydney," Mr Harris told The Daily Telegraph.

The walk will take in Grotto Point at Balgowlah Heights.

It will also snake around Taronga Zoo.

"It doesn't need infrastructure or to disrupt anyone's existing use of the land. It just needs explanation, a bit of promotion and some modest waymarking in the form of little symbols to keep walkers on track."

Mr Faulkner said the 80km trek could be the best urban walk in the world, not only because the locations are beautiful and historically important, but they're right near the city.

Parsley Bay at Vaucluse. Picture: @isabelladobozy

Nutcote, at Neutral Bay, is the home of Snugglepot And Cuddlepie author May Gibbs.

"The walk sits on what is widely accepted to be the greatest natural harbour in the world and it takes in four of the six most iconic places in the nation," he said.

The pair said they have received a positive response from Destination NSW, the six councils the proposed walk will pass through, as well as NSW National Parks and other relevant groups.

Destination NSW said it supported the "great idea", which is in its initial stages of planning.

And as Mr Harris and Mr Faulkner garner more support for the walk, they're inviting members of the public to try a small section of it on May 26 and 27. Visit BondiToManly.com.