Plans to upgrade Drill Hall on show

MASTERPLANS for the development of the Casino Drill Hall site have been endorsed by Richmond Valley Council.

The 30-day exhibition period gives the public a chance to view the plans before March 28 on council's website or their offices in Casino and Evans Head.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said $1.61 million had been committed to the Drill Hall site, including a $500,000 commitment from the Federal Government.

"Council will continue to explore and pursue any available grant funding opportunities deemed appropriate to complete works described in the Draft Master Plan,” Mr Macdonald said.

The Drill Hall site has some key buildings on it. The Drill Hall which is in good condition, storage shed, amenities block and children's playground at Coronation Park.

At least 25% of the site is covered in mature trees, mostly eucalypts.

Across the road from the site, on private land is Camp Victory, an old hut remnant from the Japanese invasion of Ducth-controlled Indonesia.

There have been suggestions to relocate this relic to the Drill Hall site.

The hut is in a serious state of disrepair and would cost a large amount of money to relocate, the council report stated.

Council does have funds for an amphitheatre, the report said.