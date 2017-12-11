REVEALED: Plans to transform heritage listed church

A HERITAGE listed ex-Roman Catholic church is set to be transformed into an accessible new function venue.

New owners of the Tatham church, David Stringer and Samantha Yandell, have received a $100,000 heritage grant from the NSW Government for the project.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the funding was from the Heritage Near Me Program, which provides funding for owners of heritage-listed buildings who wish to make them accessible for public use.

The Old Church Estate, as it will be known, is a 17-acre property positioned between Casino and Coraki in the township of Tatham and has previously been used as a private residence.

It has not been accessible to the public for more than 50 years.

The current church was built in 1932 to replace a previous building that was razed by fire the prior year.

The land was gifted by the Marsh family in the late 1800s, but the church gradually fell into disuse until it was finally de-consecrated in the 1960s.

The new owners purchased it in late 2015 and have set about planning and designing the property.

An artist's impression of what the old church at Tatham will look like after redevelopment. Contributed

"We immediately fell in love with it," Ms Yandell said.

"We saw the obvious beauty of the building and its surroundings but it struck us as much more than just a big home - we saw it as something that should be shared with everyone."

Richmond Valley Council granted a change-of-use under the special heritage items condition, allowing the property to be used as a multi-purpose function venue with an associated manager's residence.

"The funding will be such a huge help," Mr Stringer said.

"Construction of the driveway, disabled parking, installing a wheelchair lift, accessible toilet facilities and ensuring the property as a whole is suitable to be enjoyed by everyone is a big undertaking and we cannot thank them enough for their assistance."

New owners of the ex-Roman Catholic Church in Tatham, David Stringer and Samantha Yandell, with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Gulaptis recently visited the property to personally congratulate the owners on their successful grant application.

"The re-purposing of this fantastic historic property will be of great benefit to the local community," he said.

"Not only will it provide a fantastic facility for the locals, charities, businesses and individuals but it will have a positive economic impact for the small business suppliers whose services it will employ."

Scheduled to open for business in mid-2018, The Old Church Estate will kick off with the re-instatement of an event that last took place there in the 1950s - the Annual Tatham Ball.

A number of public open days will be announced next year.

For more information and to make contact visit www.theoldchurchestate.com.au