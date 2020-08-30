Menu
Lismore Swans AFL Club hope to install a new fence at Mortimer Oval.
Plans to improve beloved AFL ground

Aisling Brennan
30th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
THE Lismore Junior Swans AFL Club is hoping to seek community support for its plans to install a new picket fence surrounding Mortimer Oval.

The club has received a $115,000 grant from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund to install the fencing.

However, before the planned work begins before Christmas the Lismore City Council must seek community feedback on the proposal.

 

Lismore Swans are hoping to install new fencing at the grounds. Photo: Alison Paterson
The project includes installation of a white picket fence around Mortimer Oval, an extension to the oval of up to 10 metres towards the Lismore Shopping Square and the addition of a low mound behind the southern goalposts to act as a small spectator vantage point.

The improvements aim to beauty the precinct and enhance the area for spectators, improve safety for players and bring the field size up to AFL standards.

To provide any comments, visit www.yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au before September 8.

For further information or inquiries, phone Lismore City Council's Open Space Assets Co-ordinator Martin Soutar on 1300 87 83 87.

