Plans to fix dangerous intersection

A crash at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Ballina Road involving a number of cars.

IT'S an infamous section of the Bruxner Highway that locals have described as a nightmare, notorious for countless near-misses and several crashes, one of which killed a Lismore man late last year.

Now, plans are under way to improve safety at the Alstonville bypass at the intersection of the Bruxner Hwy and Ballina Rd.

In the five years to 2016, a Roads and Maritime spokesman said there had been about 10 crashes recorded at or within 500m of the intersection, resulting in three serious injuries and one fatality.

Ballina Shire councillor Sharon Cadwallader said RMS staff met with council staff, roads engineers and designers recently to develop a concept plan to improve safety the problematic t-junction.

The RMS confirmed discussions will be carried out with the council on other proposed safety improvements.

Calls have been made to extend a merge lane when turning right toward Ballina.

The scene of a crash between a truck and a motorbike on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville. Claudia Jambor

Motorists have said the lane leaves little time to enter into the highway's main eastbound lane, creating difficultly to merge safely as on-coming cars pass at speed.

An additional right merge sign was installed at the intersection earlier this year following the fatal motorbike crash in November.

The sign was slammed as "totally insufficient" by Cr Cadwallader.

Cr Cadwallader said the RMS have identified the problematic roadway as an area where improvements need to be made.

She said the move to develop a concept plan meant the changes were "on the books" and no longer "in the too hard basket".

Once the plan is completed, Cr Cadwallader said the council would need to compete for funding to carry out the changes.