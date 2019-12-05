Menu
Plans to build new childcare centre in East Lismore

Aisling Brennan
5th Dec 2019
AN APPLICATION has been lodged with Lismore City Council to build a new childcare centre in East Lismore.

The DA proposes to partially demolish a house in order to construct a $650,000 child-care centre facility at 34 Wyrallah Road, East Lismore.

The child care centre will cater for 42 children and eight staff on-site at any one time between the hours of 6.30am to 6.30pm, according to the DA.

The proposal incorporates various building alterations and additions including the demolition of parts of the existing building, and the demolition of the existing driveway and external pathways, according to the DA.

Lodged on behalf of Quattro Architecture, the application also states that due to the age of the existing dwelling, asbestos may be present and appropriate procedures will be carried out during demolition.

The application is on public exhibition until December 11.

To view the application or make a submission should, visit www.lismore.nsw.gov.au or email council@lismore.nsw.gov.au.

