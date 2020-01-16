Plans revealed for proposed $2.4 million industrial precinct

A PROPOSAL to redevelop a block of land in Byron's industrial estate is before Byron Shire Council.

Under the planned $2.4 million changes, owners are seeking the council's approval to demolish three existing buildings at the 17 Banksia Drive property, between Bayshore Drive and Acacia St.

The plans consist of 15 light industrial units, including two food and drink premises and one caretakers' residence.

Plans of a light industrial development proposed for 17 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay.

The entirety of the development would be two storeys, according to the plan and 37 parking spaces would be provided on site.

Balanced Systems Planning Consultants lodged the DA on behalf of the owners on December 11 last year.

According to application documents, the businesses housed within the development would be permitted to operate between 7am and 5pm most days, between 7am and 7pm on Wednesday, 7am to 12 noon on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays.

The development application is on public exhibition until January 31.